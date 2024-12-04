Housatonic.Live SubStack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Li-Meng Yan - Who is she really?
You have all been lied to.
Jun 12
•
Housatonic
33
Share this post
Housatonic.Live SubStack
Li-Meng Yan - Who is she really?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
"Germs" (Sep 7 2001) book by Judith Miller - Narration+Study series half done
Housatonic.Live is doing a full narration and study of the “Germs: Biological weapons and America’s secret war” book by Judith Miller, Stephen…
Apr 28
•
Housatonic
13
Share this post
Housatonic.Live SubStack
"Germs" (Sep 7 2001) book by Judith Miller - Narration+Study series half done
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
January 2025
EcoHealth DARPA DEFUSE document is a hoax
This was covered in detail in 2022 in the following videos.
Jan 30
•
Housatonic
14
Share this post
Housatonic.Live SubStack
EcoHealth DARPA DEFUSE document is a hoax
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
December 2024
Was Sasha Latypova part of 9/11 ?
As has been extensively documented, the worst-kept secret in Washington DC in the summer of 2001 was an oncoming bioterror attack in the United States.
Dec 4, 2024
•
Housatonic
59
Share this post
Housatonic.Live SubStack
Was Sasha Latypova part of 9/11 ?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
67
June 2024
An iMessage
Full moon over the 'ham
Jun 20, 2024
•
Housatonic
17
Share this post
Housatonic.Live SubStack
An iMessage
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
52
August 2023
Can Robert Malone help us identify the 2001 anthrax letter mailer?
With so many connections, nobody else is more qualified to know who the real bioterrorist was
Aug 10, 2023
•
Housatonic
51
Share this post
Housatonic.Live SubStack
Can Robert Malone help us identify the 2001 anthrax letter mailer?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
May 2023
Total US drug overdose deaths 2020-2022 is over 310,569
Over 130,000 of the USA's "excess deaths" in 2020-2022 were actually fatal drug overdoses
May 18, 2023
•
Housatonic
28
Share this post
Housatonic.Live SubStack
Total US drug overdose deaths 2020-2022 is over 310,569
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
April 2023
The "Missing flu" deaths were backfilled with fatal drug overdoses
The appx 100,000 "missing flu" deaths in the USA (2020-23) were "backfilled" with drug OD deaths to create "total excess mortality" narrative - And not…
Apr 15, 2023
•
Housatonic
33
Share this post
Housatonic.Live SubStack
The "Missing flu" deaths were backfilled with fatal drug overdoses
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
June 2022
Video evidence: US-funded biological research labs in Ukraine
The videos were available on the Youtube channel of the United States Nunn-Lugar Program in Ukraine
Jun 10, 2022
•
Housatonic
34
Share this post
Housatonic.Live SubStack
Video evidence: US-funded biological research labs in Ukraine
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
Coming soon
This is Housatonic.Live SubStack, a newsletter about Just trying out substack, stay tuned.
Jun 8, 2022
•
Housatonic
9
Share this post
Housatonic.Live SubStack
Coming soon
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Housatonic
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts