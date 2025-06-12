This article explores who Li-Meng Yan is, using all public sources attained over the last 5 years.

This article will NOT be reviewing Li-Meng Yan’s 2020 research papers (which were all pre-prints) on “origin of SARS-COV-2”. Spoiler alert - Reading this article will convince you that no insight of value could possibly exist in those research papers. So don’t bother reading them.

This is Version 2 (June 14 2025 at 12:30PM EST)

The basic Li-Meng Yan story (or, what you heard)

Here is the basic Li-Meng Yan story (somewhat simplified), as generally understood by both mainstream media and the majority of popular alternative media sources in the USA. They are listed in chronological order.

Housatonic.Live clarifications and amendments to the Li-Meng story (that you heard)

#1 - Li-Meng Yan’s husband, in-laws, and her prior (pre-2020) life in the USA

According to the most up-to-date Wikipedia page for Li-Meng Yan, there is no mention of LiMeng Yan’s marital status, or having a husband.[13] A selection from the July 10 2020 article from Fox News reads as follows:[5]

[Li-Meng] Yan made the decision to leave [Hong Kong in April 2020], but things got complicated when her husband of six years, who also worked at her lab, discovered the telephone call between his wife and the blogger [, YouTube host Wang Dinggang, also known as "Lu De"]. Yan told Fox News she begged her husband to go with her, and says while her spouse, a reputable scientist himself, had initially been supportive of her research, he suddenly had a change of heart. "He was totally pissed off," she said. "He blamed me, tried to ruin my confidence... He said they will kill all of us.'" Shocked and hurt, Yan made the decision to leave without him. She got her ticket to the U.S. on April 27. She was on a flight the next day.

Six years before the year 2020 would be 2014. Thus, Li-Meng Yan suggests she was married in 2014, but did not say the name of her husband. Li-Meng Yan then says that she left her “pissed-off” and confidence-ruining husband behind. We are not aware of Li-Meng Yan expanding on this part of her story in any subsequent interview.

The absence of any marital information on the Wikipedia page for Li-Meng Yan could be interpreted as her being permanently separated - or even divorced.[1] However, there is an alternative explanation.

Li-Meng Yan has (without ever explicitly saying so) suggested she has never been to the USA to savor the freedom until her arrival on April 28 2020.[5] But, Li-Meng Yan has been in the USA before, which is something she has never specifically stated. And it possible Li-Meng Yan has been in the USA for years - or maybe even for decades before this date. Let us explain.

Li-Meng Yan was married in the USA. In 2014. In New York City. In Manhattan.[14]

The man Li-Meng Yan married (who is Sri-Lankan, perhaps dual-citizen with the United States) has been in the USA a rather long time. His name is Ranawaka Arachchige Prasad Mahendra Perera (Ranawaka APM Perera). At a minimum, he was in the USA in 2014 for his wedding to Li-Meng Yan, but Ranawaka may have resided in the USA before 2014 based on a review of his LinkedIN profile (and, as we will see, based on his parents). It was stated that Ranawaka APM Perera worked in the HKU laboratory with Li-Meng Yan (between 2014 and 2020), and it is true that Ranawaka was at HKU (as shown by this 2010 tweet).[17] He has more than 30 papers co-authored with Dr. Joseph Sriyal Malik Peiris (born 1949) … Thats right, Li-Meng Yan’s husband has co-authored 30 papers with the scientist who first isolated SARS in 2003, meaning Li-Meng Yan’s family (and immediate circle of friends and professional colleagues) basically includes the very narrative of SARS itself.

Thus, according to Li-Meng Yan’s July 10, 2020, Fox News article, if she was married for 6 years, that means that Ranawaka APM Perera was her “pissed-off” husband who chose to stay in Hong Kong in April of 2020.[5] But if his LinkedIn page is accurate, Li-Meng could not have left her “pissed-off” husband in Hong Kong in April 2020, because at that time he was already in New Jersey or the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

Li-Meng Yan’s in-laws (Dr. Liyanage P. Perera and Dr. Pin-Yu Perera) have been in USA and working as senior researches for the National Cancers Institute and for the NIH / Department of VA for over 20 years. Technically speaking, they are now (as of 2025) both within the organization now led by Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya (who was born in India - a point that you may see more relevant later in this article). When did Li-Meng Yan ever mention any of this? Li-Meng Yan’s in-laws have been paid collectively many millions in dollars of salary by the USA (and US taxpayer) over the last 20 years. With respect to residency, Whitepages.com identifies Li-Meng Yan’s in-laws (parents of Ranawaka APM Perera) as residing in Rockville, Maryland area since 1994. That is 25 years before the start of COVID-19.

A study of Ranawaka APM Perera (husband of Li-Meng Yan) and his parents (in-laws of Li-Meng Yan) yields this diagram -

Li-Meng Yan did work in the WHO reference laboratory for SARS. But this university laboratory is a notably special place in the history of SARS. The director of this laboratory is Malik Pieris (also Sri Lankan, with extensive education in the U.K.) is the man who (as stated earlier) first isolated SARS in 2003. To simplify, a substantial part of both SARS pandemics were defined by Li-Meng Yan’s advisor. Which could just be a coincidence … but …

Li-Meng Yan’s in-laws have also been top collaborators with Malik Peiris over those 20 years, for the USA, receiving both NCI and NIAID funding. As well as her husband (since 2014), Ranawaka APM Perera. This is perhaps why Li-Meng Yan, who is a ophthalmologist at best, and not a virologist, got a role (any role) in this laboratory. She is absolutely not (according to that Youtube podcaster) the world leader on coronaviruses.

And she didnt just coincidentally work in the WHO SARS reference laboratory - Both her husband and her in-laws have been working with the very team that discovered SARS in 2003. The HKU SARS lab IS SARS.

(Fun fact - The main american superspreader of SARS 2003 is known only because of a WSJ article written by Matthew Pottinger - Who went on in 2020 to repeat his SARS-pandemic influence by leading the call for lockdowns in the USA.)

Back to Li-Meng Yan’s wedding photo from 2014, which can be found only in Li-Meng Yan’s July 10, 2020, Fox News article,[5] Note it is the oldest known available photo of Li-Meng Yan.

(spring/summer of 2014) - Location somewhere 1-2 hours from New York City (est. due to a Manhattan marriage license) ….. From Left to Right - (1) Unknown / (2 and 3) Unknown, potential relatives of Dr. Liyanage P. Perera (Li-Meng Yan’s father-in-law) / (4) Dr. Liyanage P. Perera - Li-Meng Yan’s father-in-law , and father of Ranawaka APM Perera / (5) Li-Meng Yan / (6) Ranawaka APM Perera (husband) / (7) Dr. Pin-Yu Perera - Li-Meng Yan’s mother-in-law, and mother of Ranawaka APM Perera / (8 and 9) Uknown

I grew up in southwestern Connecticut in the city of Bridgeport (hence the name of my program - Housatonic - which is both named after the Housatonic River, and is also a hat-tip to my Schaghticoke relatives). New York City was my “home city” growing up, not Boston. This wedding photo is most likely taken in New Jersey or southern New York state. Although pixelated, her father-in-law is there (to the left of Li-Meng Yan), and I believe to the right of Li-Meng are her husband, and then mother-in-law. [Note - I have previously thought that this photo may have Li-Meng Yan’s own parents in it, but I believe that is incorrect].

Were Li-Meng Yan’s own biological parents also at this 2014 wedding? Big weddings usually have hundreds of photos, and this is the only one available. In July 2020, Li-Meng has said her parents were arrested by the CCP. That is possible, but only if her parents were in China in 2020? But were they in China in 2020? Were they in the USA in 2014? Were they in the USA in 2014 … up until the present date? We have no information on them.

It is reasonable to consider the possibility that Li-Meng Yan’s parents have been in the USA, possibly for many years, because there that would help explain the way Li-Meng Yan speaks

Just to clarify, we know that Li-Meng Yan was in Hong Kong for at least a little while, perhaps 3-4 years. Here is a photo of her at the HKU laboratory of Leo Poon. This photo was used in a 2018 Powerpoint slide deck that Li-Meng used at the Real Event 201 in Oct 2018, held in Hong Kong.[33]

#2 - Event 201 (The Real Event 201 , in Oct 2018 in Hong Kong) … where Li-Meng Yan presented

If you have ever had any shred of skepticism about any aspect of the “COVID-19 pandemic”, and if you did a search online, you almost certainly would have learned about “Event 201”, a planned event in New York City, funded in part by the Bill and Melinda Gates fund, which predicted many aspects of COVID-19 with near perfect accuracy. And even though this is seen by many as “evidence of a conspiracy”, the website Event201.com remained online for years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (although now they no longer own the domain). Also, the “Event 201” videos are still available on Youtube and not censored. [16]

But step back for a moment. If there really was clear evidence that world governments (in particular, China and the United States) conspired to create a pandemic that would kill millions, would evidence of that remain online - uncensored - and easily available ?

The answer is - No. It would have been deleted with extreme urgency. But it was not. Why? Because Event 201 was scheduled, recorded, and made to be as visible as possible …. precisely because that is what the real conspirators of COVID-19 wanted all of us to see.

Now imagine if there was an event similar to Event 201, but …

The similar event occurred exactly one year earlier (Oct 14 to 18 in 2018). All evidence of this similar event (absent of some scraps that only yours truly was able to find via backups) was erased - Unlike Event 201, which remained online and was highly publicized as evidence of something. The most relevant and important scientists were at this similar event - Unlike Event 201 which had only a few real names of significance. The similar event covered mRNA and DNA vaccination technology in detail - of coronaviruses - and details of coronavirus spike proteins - by the very same people that discovered SARS (such as Malik Peiris) … unlike Event 201 which did not get into details of new genetic vaccines (transfections).

Yes, such a similar event did happen. It is informally known as “Real Event 201”, and you can learn more about it on the website RealEvent201.com. Formally, the event was titled “Framing the response to emerging virus infection: Hong Kong symposium”.

Let us look at the star-studded line up at this in-person (not virtual) symposium in Hong Kong. Presenters include :

And at least 2 dozen more.

But in particular, they also include Li-Meng Yan.

All but 3 presentations for the conference have been deleted. They were even deleted from the internet archive. The 3 presentations that were still available were because 3 presenters apparently were not physically there - meaning they presented from a remote location. Because a web service called Keystone Symposia was used, that web service apparently had its own archived copy of those presentations. That is how HousatonicITS was able to download and record these (and only these) sessions.

The first of the 3 sessions worth mentioning is Li-Meng Yan. Here, she presented at a conference, for perhaps the very first time in her career, and it was about influenza vaccines, and the audience included Ralph Baric and Peter Daszak in Oct 2018.[21] You can view this on Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, or Stream.GigaOhm.Bio .[21][22][23][24]

[Oct 14 2018] Li-Meng Yan "Combo live-attenuated inactivated influenza vaccines" Hong Kong pandemic (click to view on BitChute)

The second of the 3 presentations done virtually (remotely) via Keystone Symposia was Kizzmekia Corbett - the young American scientist, who Anthony Fauci appointed only 16 months after this event to lead the Moderna mRNA COVID vaccine trials for the VRC. And this means Kizzmekia Cornett also presented to the same audience that included Ralph Baric and Peter Daszak in Oct 2018.[25] Crazier still - her session was titled “Advancing towards a general solution for coronavirus vaccines” … where she was even talking about spike (S) proteins.[25] You can view this on Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, or Stream.GigaOhm.Bio .[25][26][27][28]

[Oct 14 2018] Kizzmekia Corbett "Coronavirus vaccines, advancing towards general solution" Hong Kong (click to view on Bitchute)

The third is a one hour panel that includes Dr. Marion Petronella Gerarda Koopmans (born 1956) (who went on to be on the WHO team that inspected the Wuhan lab for a potential lab leak during COVID 19) and Dr. Joseph Sriyal Malik Peiris (born 1949) (the Sri-Lankan/British man who first isolated SARS in 2003, and who has co-authored 30 papers with Li-Meng Yan’s husband and several with Li-Meng Yan’s in-laws).[35] You can view this on Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, or Stream.GigaOhm.Bio .[35][36][37][38]

Framing Response to Next Pandemic (Oct 2018, Hong Kong symposium) Panel (Koopmans) Real Event 201 (click to view on Bitchute)

No other event in the world better predicted in detail how COVID-19 would happen and be responded to, than “Real Event 201”, And it even included the majority of the most important people involved with COVID-19. And one of those presenters happened to be Li-Meng Yan.

#3 - Li-Meng Yan did not escape from China (Hong Kong) in April 2020 … She may have been in the USA since 2018.

What is the evidence that proves that Li-Meng Yan was in Hong Kong in April 2020, and escaped to the USA?

Because of “Real Event 201”, it is likely that Li-Meng Yan was able to present at this event because her session was streamed to the event remotely. Just like the American-based Kizzmekia Corbett .

Look at the backgrounds, the lighting, and laptops of Li-Meng Yan and Kizzmeki Corbett. They are identical. They are in the same location - at the same time.

This means

Li-Meng Yan and Kizzmekia Corbett were likely was not on stage in Hong Kong for Real Event 201 , because neither was not in Hong Kong in October 2018.

If Kizzmekia is in the USA, that means Li-Meng Yan was in the USA in October 2018. And what are the odds, that not only did Li-Meng Yan lie about being in Hong Kong after 2018, and she lied about having to escape to the USA in April 2020, but that means she was in the USA for that entire stretch of time.

It also means Li-Meng Yan has at a minimum met Kizzmekia in October 2018. To clarify, Li-Meng Yan has met the young scientist that Anthony Fauci put in charge of the Moderna CV19 mRNA vaccine trials - in 2018.

Li-Meng Yan presented back-to-back with the person who delivered her session was titled “Advancing towards a general solution for coronavirus vaccines” … where she was even talking about spike (S) proteins.[25]

But more likely, after the remote presentation, Li-Meng Yan went back to speaking English without an accent. This also would suggest that even Kizzmekia Corbett knew that the entire Li-Meng Yan story was scripted and a lie.

Just an FYI …. Remember - This is the same Kizzmekia Corbett that both had academic experience under Ralph Baric (before 2020, and also at Real Event 201), and was working for Barney Graham and Anthony Fauci in 2020 … even standing next to President Trump as shown here in this May 2020 Washington Post photo from an article "Kizzmekia Corbett spent her life preparing for this moment. Can she create the vaccine to end a pandemic? This 34-year-old African American woman scientist is a rarity. But with increased visibility comes increased scrutiny."[39]

We are speculating that Li-Meng Yan was in the USA long before April 29 2020 … that she was in the USA since at least October 2018.

And recall what was reviewed earlier -

Li-Meng was married in Manhattan (New York City, USA) in 2014

Her wedding celebration event was in a suburban area near New York City in 2014

Somehow, in spite of claiming to have been born in China, and having lived a life in China, she met her future husband (who was working in Hong Kong, and whose parents have been in Rockville, Maryland, USA since 1994), enough years before 2014 to get to know him and plan a wedding? How? Where?

These are some challenging things to reconcile. And we have every right to be skeptical. Li-Meng Yan lied about leaving her husband, when he was already in the USA.

#4 - Is Li-Meng Yan an intelligence operative, perhaps collaborating with India (and/or the USA) against the CCP?

It is time to grow up. Li-Meng Yan is not the person she has portrayed herself to be. At a minimum, she has acted a role that has influenced world politics. (At the end of this article, I’ll bluntly state how exaggeration of a magical RNA pandemic-causing virus, in and of itself, led to the death of many people.)

Li-Meng Yan rallies against the CCP - All the time

To start, Li-Meng Yan is constantly talking about the Chinese Communist Party. She claims hey make biological weapons and release them. She claims they arrest and beat and kill their own citizens. She claims they are a threat to the entire planet. And the people who provided her support (described as facilitating travel), but I think that is also a lie) such as Steve Bannon and Miles Guo are also full-time CCP haters.

If Li-Meng Yan spent so much time in America, possibly many year of her life, exactly how much actual time was she in China to get first-person experience of life in China with the CCP ? Are her parents in China now ? Did her parents leave China recently… or years ago? Its not unreasonable to ask, in light of discovering her in-laws have been in the USA since 1994, working senior jobs in the National Cancer Institute for over 20 years.

The majority of the information about a China-origin lab-origin Coronavirus is from India and Hong Kong … Two places with a combative relationship towards China and the CCP

#5 - Li-Meng Yan probably had no actual insight to anything in China in 2019

Because Li-Meng Yan was in USA - She saw nothing. Heard nothing. She has no insights to report.

She may have had no connections to people inside China to provide any unique insights. Even if she did grow up in China, the two places she said she had lived (Guangho and Qingdao, Shandong, China) are both on the cost of the Sea of China, and both are 12 hour drives from Wuhan which is inland. Its unlkely she has ever been to Wuhan.

Combine this with her not actually being a virologist - she has had nothing to promote. No insights.

This concludes this article … obviously the author needs a break and this needs further revisions. But this is a start. Thank you for reading.

Version History

Version 2 (June 14 2025 at 12:30PM EST)

Version 1 (June 12 2025 at 3:30PM EST)

